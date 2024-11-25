Publiziert am 25.11.2024

Am Freitag wurden die diesjährigen ADCE Awards verliehen. Von den 924 Einreichungen aus 24 Ländern wurden 375 Projekte ausgezeichnet. Für die Schweiz gab es sieben Shortlist-Plätze, neunmal Bronze und eine Silber-Auszeichnung sowie Bronze beim ersten «ADCE Student Award».





Silver in «Print & Outdoor – Outdoor (Including poster and billboard)» für «Seriously Reduced» von Thjnk Zürich für Denner



Bronze in «Design – Spatial Design» für «30 Years of Freitag: The Donnerstag Weeks» von und für Freitag lab. AG





Bronze in «Print & Outdoor – Outdoor (Including poster and billboard)» für «Switch Sides» von TBWA\Switzerland AG für McDonald's





Bronze in «Brand Experience – Promotions» für «Nuggets of Love» von TBWA\Switzerland AG für McDonald's





Bronze in «Integrated & Innovation – Integrated Campaigns for commercial brands» für «Nuggets of Love» von TBWA\Switzerland AG für McDonald's





Bronze in «Brand Experience – New use of Media" für «Giving a voice to the unheard» von Farner Team Farner für Islam Alijaj





Bronze in «Integrated & Innovation – Best use of Technology» für «Giving a voice to the unheard» vom Team Farner für Islam Alijaj



Bronze in «Brand Experience – Promotions» für «Riverbike» von Thjnk Zürich für Ochsner Sport

Bronze in «Film & Audio – Craft - music and sound» für «Whoever breathes, needs the sea» vom Team Farner für Greenpeace



Bronze in «Print & Outdoor – Print & Outdoor for non-profit / public service / NGO" für «Cutcakes» von TBWA\Switzerland AG für Terre des Femmes





Shortlist in «Integrated & Innovation – Integrated Campaigns for commercial brands» für «Catching Young Talents» von Ogilvy Switzerland für Fien Construction Company





Shortlist in «Interactive & Mobile – Any Other» für «The FlipCode Mystery» von Sir Mary für Samsung Switzerland





Shortlist in «Brand Experience – New use of Media» für «The FlipCode Mystery» von Sir Mary für Samsung Switzerland





Shortlist in «Interactive & Mobile – Social Media Campaigns" für «Finger Swiping Good» von Sir Mary für Samsung Switzerland





Shortlist in «Interactive & Mobile – Interactive & Mobile for non-profit / public service / NGO» für «Giving a voice to the unheard» vom Team Farner für Islam Alijaj





Shortlist in «Brand Experience – PR / Events» für «Giving a voice to the unheard» vom Team Farner für Islam Alijaj





Shortlist in «Integrated & Innovation – Integrated and Innovation for non-profit / public service / NGO» für «Giving a voice to the unheard» vom Team Farner für Islam Alijai





Student Bronze Award für «starrk.» von Rosa Zimmermann und Jannis Pfister für die Fachhochschule Graubünden





Eine Übersicht über alle Gewinner von den ADCE Awards gibt es hier . (pd/wid)