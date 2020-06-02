In sozialen Netzwerken macht am Dienstag neben #blacklivesmatter der Hashtag #BlackoutTuesday die Runde – vor allem auf Twitter und Instagram. Stars wie Sarah Jessica Parker und Mark Forster veröffentlichen schwarze Bilder. Unter den Schweizer Promis, die mitmachen, sind Carlos Leal, Stress, Loco Escrito oder Frank Bodin. Auch Marken springen auf. So etwa RTLzwei oder On Shoes:
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
As a sports company, we have often questioned if it is our place to pass comment. Today, we know the stakes are too high not to stand in solidarity. We are driven by the human spirit – the human drive for positive change. So we choose action and are ready to stand. We are making a donation to @colorofchange
Bei RTLZWEI sind wir klar gegen Rassismus. #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/ad4kA6hXiJ— RTLZWEI (@rtl2) June 2, 2020
Hintergrund der Aktion ist der Tod von George Floyd in den USA. (eh)