Fotografie ohne technische Nachbearbeitung: Der Stargrafiker Stefan Sagmeister postet auf Instagram einen Shot, der nicht einfach zufällig entstanden sein kann. Damit suche er für ein Schwarz-Weiss-Projekt entsprechende Fotos. «Please do send us the most beautiful thing you can think of. It should be human made», schreibt Sagmeister dazu.
@evan_broker writes: This picture was made with an old medium format camera. I am in love⠀ with the grain and the imperfect look. ⠀ ⠀ For an upcoming S&W project on beauty, please do send us the most beautiful thing you can think of. It should be human made, ⠀ ⠀ - like an object, a piece of architecture or a city. Please no nature pictures, animals or beautiful people. Please do include a short description and your IG address. ⠀ ⠀ Please mail a .jpeg or .mov file featuring either a white or black background to: Stefansagmeisterig@gmail.com
persoenlich.com rät allen Interessierten, bei diesem Projekt keine Autobahnabfahrtsknoten einzusenden. Denn diese bezeichnete Sagmeister letztes Jahr im persoenlich.com-Interview als besonders hässlich.
Bei den Autobahnabfahrtsknoten sei problematisch, dass die Form der Funktion nicht folge. «Sonst wäre ja jeder Autobahnabfahrtsknoten wunderschön!», so Sagmeister, und weiter: «Leute würden sonst ja dorthin zum Urlaub fahren!». (red)