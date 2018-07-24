Fotografie ohne technische Nachbearbeitung: Der Stargrafiker Stefan Sagmeister postet auf Instagram einen Shot, der nicht einfach zufällig entstanden sein kann. Damit suche er für ein Schwarz-Weiss-Projekt entsprechende Fotos. «Please do send us the most beautiful thing you can think of. It should be human made», schreibt Sagmeister dazu.

persoenlich.com rät allen Interessierten, bei diesem Projekt keine Autobahnabfahrtsknoten einzusenden. Denn diese bezeichnete Sagmeister letztes Jahr im persoenlich.com-Interview als besonders hässlich.

Bei den Autobahnabfahrtsknoten sei problematisch, dass die Form der Funktion nicht folge. «Sonst wäre ja jeder Autobahnabfahrtsknoten wunderschön!», so Sagmeister, und weiter: «Leute würden sonst ja dorthin zum Urlaub fahren!». (red)